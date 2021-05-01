WATCH: Indian man sees his mother die as cops take away oxygen

AGRA: A video taken outside a local Indian hospital shows a man crying and begging before the Uttar Pradesh police not to take away his mother’s oxygen cylinder. His mother, admitted to a private hospital in Agra in Uttar Pradesh for Covid-19 complications, died two hours after the police allegedly took away the oxygen.

“My mother will die if you take away her oxygen cylinder,” cried Anmol Goyal, 22, in the video as he begged police outside local Hospital in Agra.

Goyal told the local media that the only thing that the doctor said would help his mother live was an oxygen cylinder which “was taken away from us”.

The journalist who shot this video claimed the police had taken away the oxygen cylinder to supply it to a VIP.

Anmol Goyal a 22yr old young man seen in a PPE suit pleading with UP police to not confiscate an Oxygen cylinder that some men under their escort r seen carting towards a van passed away 2hrs after the video was taken, on April 27, She was 53 years old.

UP’s goondaraj. pic.twitter.com/BG6SPaReah — sunitajadhav (@sunmor2901) April 30, 2021

The Goyal family said the cylinder was procured by them for their mother with “great difficulty”.

Mr Goyal told the media that when he realized the cylinder was being taken away, he was left with no choice and tried to stop the men.

In another video clip, he can be seen kneeling down with folded hands and crying: “My mother will die.”

He told a local media outlet: “When I asked the ward boys why they were taking away our oxygen cylinder, they told me that they want to save somebody’s life. Who is that somebody? And is my mother’s life not valuable enough?”

Mr Goyal’s younger brother Ansh, 17, had gone out to buy a regulator after realizing that they would need one for the cylinder to work.

The two brothers had placed the oxygen cylinder next to their mother’s bed in the hospital. Usha Goyal, 53, had complained of breathlessness on 26 April according to the media reports.

Doctors earlier told the brothers that the hospital didn’t have any oxygen left.

“If you have any contacts, you will know how to arrange one,” one told them.

When the younger Goyal fetched the regulator, Anmol told him that their mother’s oxygen had been taken away.

He told the media, “I tried talking to the hospital staff but they did not speak to me. They started shooing me away, saying that I should stay away from them as coronavirus is spreading.”

Two hours later, their mother died.

