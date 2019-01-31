ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The meeting took up audit files of alleged financial irregularities in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

At the outset of the meeting, Shehbaz said the weather of Islamabad was pleasant. “We will enjoy and work as well.” His comment sparked laughter in the committee room.

After a few light exchanges, the committee members went through audit papers of the CAA. Shehbaz ordered that audit of irregularities below Rs 50 million would be conducted by a sub-committee that will be formed on Thursday (today).

The PAC members reviewed land utilization of the CAA.

The CAA officials appeared before the committee and informed the members that the land belonged to Sindh government.

PAC member Fakhar Imam questioned how land bore loss of Rs 5.4 billion, if it didn’t belong to CAA. “The CAA audit papers show the statistics clearly,” he added.

Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar had issued production orders of Sharif to attend the PAC meeting. The former Punjab chief minister is currently staying at minister’s enclave due to health issues. His residence has been declared sub-jail by the National Accountability Bureau.

Sharif chaired the first PAC meeting on Dec 28, 2018. The PML-N president had also decided that he will not chair any session related to the previous government’s rule. In the first session, it was also decided that no officer less than grade 19 will give briefing to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the government has also nominated Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed as member of the PAC, however his formal approval is awaited.

Rasheed last week said the government’s decision to appoint Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was a blunder.

The minister claimed that “those involved in committing the mother of all crimes have been appointed to hold others accountable”. He added that there were no moral grounds for appointing Shehbaz.

“I have headed eight ministries and currently I am the most senior parliamentarian,” said Rashid and added that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N do not care about Parliament.

