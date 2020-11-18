ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee session scheduled on Wednesday ended inconclusively as members expressing fear of Covid-19 spread left early, ARY News reported.

Committee Chairman Rana Tanveer presided over the session today when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Khawaja Asif shared his inhibition. Five of my friends have contracted novel coronavirus together, he said.

Some of the PAC members had left the meeting prematurely before Asif, too, stoop up and scrammed. He suggested other members to take due precautions as the virus spread marks its second wave.

READ: IHC issues judgment on plea challenging NCOC ban on indoor weddings

Lawmakers Hina Rabbani Khar and Sherry Rehman of Pakistan Peoples Party left the meeting halfway, as well, citing the same concern.

With the rising apprehension amongst PAC members, chairman Rana Tanveer ended the session inconclusively and advised audit authorities to only bring to the next sessions not more than five audit paras, for at least as long as Covid-19 has not been eradicated.

