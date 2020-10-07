PAC Sindh suspends four officers over failure to attend session

KARACHI:Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sindh on Wednesday ordered suspension of four officers over their continuous absence to appear before PAC, ARY News reported.

The PAC Sindh had summoned officers from Kashmore and Kandhkot districts ordering them to appear in the session with records of expenditure but they failed to appear in the PAC session.

PAC had summoned these officers over irregularities in authorized expenditure in the previous session but they failed to appear before the public accounts committee session.

Chairman PAC issued orders for suspension of the District Health Officer, District Education Officer and district officers of Agriculture and Works and Services departments over non-compliance.

In an earlier session the PAC had directed the secretary local government department Sindh to hold inquiry into authorized expenditure of Rs.1.243 million by Chief Officer District Council Naushahro Feroze during 2011-12.

Chairman PAC said that then chief officer of district council was not authorized to spend the said amount on development work and on purchase of material by overlooking the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) rules.

Besides, the purchase of materials was split to avoid tenders, he said and directed the secretary local government to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.

Comments

comments