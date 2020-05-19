PAF aircraft carrying COVID-19 safety equipment arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another PAF aircraft laden with 16 tons of cargo comprising ventilators, N-95 masks and protective gear landed at Nur Khan airbase to fight and eradicate the pandemic of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the aircraft brought 50 ventilators, 300,000 testing kits, 65,000 N-95 masks and 10,000 surgical masks.

The PAF was taking part in the relief operations in the fight against Covid-19 and its air transport fleet was playing a pivotal role in airlift of medical equipment to every nook and corner of the country.

Last week, Spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that COVID-19 relief goods purchased from China are steadily arriving in Pakistan.

On May 12, An aircraft carrying 18 tonnes of medical equipment, testing kits and personal protection equipment arrived at Islamabad International Airport.

The PAF aircraft also brought along 46 x-ray machines and 1,77000 Virus Transport Mediums (VTMs).

A total of 7,60000 RNA extractors were also a part of the consignment received today, said the NDMA spokesperson.

11,46000 face masks also arrived today from Beijing, China in the same PAF aircraft.

