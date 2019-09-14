PAF hero Hassan Siddiqui has a message for the nation

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Siddiqui, one of the two fighter pilots of PAF, who shot down an Indian warplane violating airspace along LoC in Feb, in a message on Saturday asked the nation not to worry about country’s security as Pakistan Air Force is fully awake to defend its air frontiers

“I want to tell them [the country’s enemies] that I will teach [them] a lesson if they cast an evil eye on my country,” he warned, addressing a PAF event here today.

PAF, responding to Indian aggression, had shot down their fighter jet in the broad daylight on Feb 27 and captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthanam who was later returned to India as a goodwill gesture.

Those casting an evil eye on Pakistan will meet the same fate as the Feb 27 shooting down of the Indian warplane, said Siddiqui, who was awarded Tamgha-i-jurat on Aug 14 in recognition of his valour and bravery.

Wing Commander Noman Ali Khan said the enemy force had failed to evaluate their weakness and PAF’s strength.

He said the enemy carried out airstrikes in the darkness of night and hurried away after the defeat.

“We went, destroyed their targets and stayed there,” Khan said, adding they told the foe what the Pakistani nation and PAF was.

Recalling the Feb 27 encounter, he said no sooner did one of their formations cross LoC, it was hit and brought down by a missile.

“They didn’t know our strength which is why they made a mistake.”

