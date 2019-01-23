MASTUNG: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near Mastung district of Balochistan province on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for the PAF said the pilot flying the aircraft was martyred in the incident. “PAF’s F-7PG aircraft was on a routine training missing when it crashed.”

The Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to probe into the cause of the crash.

Last year in June, a training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had crashed while landing at the Peshawar Air Base, killing two pilots. The aircraft crashed when it was returning from a routine training mission, according to a PAF spokesperson. Two pilots of the aircraft were martyred in the accident.

“Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF FT-7PG trainer aircraft, while recovering from a routine operational training mission, crashed during landing at Peshawar Air Base,” a statement issued by the PAF said.

