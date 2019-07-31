PAF to utilize all available resources to defend aerial frontiers of country: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here on Wednesday said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will utilize all available resources to ensure operational readiness to safeguard aerial frontiers of the country, said a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson.

Addressing the Air Staff Presentation meeting held at Air Headquarters Islamabad today, Mujahid Anwar Khan reiterated his resolve to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in future as well, read the statement.

The air chief further said that being the custodians of a sparkling legacy of brave air warriors, each personnel of PAF had displayed selfless devotion and matchless grit during operation Swift Retort.

Read More: PAF’s action against India to be remembered as ‘Operation Swift Retort’: Air Chief

Earlier on May 1, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan had said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s response against Indian aggression will be remembered as ‘Operation Swift Retort’.

“February 27’s ‘Operation Swift Retort’ will always be remembered,” the PAF air chief had said while addressing participants of 264th Air Staff Presentation at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

He had vowed that the PAF response will be even stronger than before in case of any genre of aggressive showed by the enemy.

Comments

comments