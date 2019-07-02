Web Analytics
‘We can feel the pain of Afghanistan’s people,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Sharing his condolence with the victims of the terrorist attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday, “We can feel the pain of people of Afghanistan.”

In a statement on Twitter, Chaudhry recalled the 2014 APS attack in Peshawar and wrote: “We can feel the pain of people of Afghanistan, short of words to condemn this horrific attack, children of every ethnicity, religion or clan are indistinguishable.”

He added: “Terrorism in all forms must be condemned and we all must fight the menace together.”

Reuters reported on Monday that at least three gunmen entered a building around the defense ministry after the explosives were detonated near the ministry’s engineering and logistics department. “Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast,” said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

At least six people were killed and dozens, including 50 children, in the blast. The health ministry put the wounded toll at 116 people, as per Reuters.

 

