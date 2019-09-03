Pak-Afghan border to remain open for trade around the clock

Pak-Afghan border crossing point at Torkham in Khyber district will now remain open for trade and business activities around the clock, Radio Pakistan reported.

Under the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate businessmen for enhancing trade between the two neighbouring countries.

It was earlier reported in July that Pak-Afghan border at Torkham will remain operational round the clock from August to facilitate bilateral and transit trade activities.

The government has also decided to open seven more gates on Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In April, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved three projects of about 120 million rupees to ensure the operationalization of Pak-Afghan border at Torkham for trade and business activities.

Torkham border

Torkham is an Afghan city and a major border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, located along the international border between the two countries.

It connects Nangarhar province of Afghanistan with Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the busiest port of entry between the two countries, serving as a major transporting, shipping, and receiving site.

Highway 7 connects Torkham to Kabul through Jalalabad. On the Pakistani side, the border crossing is at the end of the N-5 National Highway, which connects it to Peshawar in the east and further connects it to Islamabad by other routes.

