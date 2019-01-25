Pak Army fully invested in regional peace, stability: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Army was fully invested in peace and stability of the region.

“Pakistan Army is ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure,” the army chief said while talking to officers and men during a visit to exercise area near Jhelum.

He appreciated the operational training standard and high morale of the troops.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa exhorted troops to focus on training and professional pursuits as the strenuous training and highest standard of preparedness was the hallmark to deter any belligerence.

Read More: Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior –VI’ concluded: ISPR

The army chief witnessed exercise of a Brigade in Line of Control Environment on this occasion.

Media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exercise was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment.

“Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple caliber artillery guns and PAF fighter jets were part of the exercise,” said the ISPR

The commander Rawalpindi corps was also present on this occasion.

On January 5, the Pak-China joint military exercise ‘Warrior –VI’ concluded near Kharian.

The troops of special services groups from Pakistan Army and People Liberation Army China participated in the four-week long military exercise.

The both armies learnt from the expertise of each other during the joint military exercise.

Comments

comments