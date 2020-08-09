RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army continues to carry out rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas of Sindh’s Dadu after heavy rainfall breached the Nai Gaj Dam flooding the nearby villages, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army troops, including army engineers, along with, motorboats have reached affected areas and rescued stranded people from affected areas.

The ISPR said that affected people have been given cooked food and clean drinking water. “Medical camp has been formed by the army to provide necessary medical facilities to affectees,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army yesterday initiated rescue activities in Dadu after a breach in the Nai Gaj Dam badly affected 12 nearby villages.

The heavy rainfall in Dadu during ongoing monsoon spell has caused flooding in Nai Gaj and other drains on Saturday.

Flooding in Nai Gaj drowns several villages in Dadu

According to reports, the water in Nai Gaj flowing at the level of 28 feet and more than 50 villages in its route have submerged.

The flooding in the Gaj river has disrupted land links of more than 200 villages from Dadu and Juhi towns. Hundreds of villagers have taken refuge at trees and roofs of houses to avoid harm.

Nai Gaj is an ephemeral river in Dadu district, drains from the Kirthar mountain range and flows from Balochistan to Sindh.

