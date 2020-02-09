Army rescues two foreign climbers from Broad Peak: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Aviation pilots on Sunday rescued two foreign mountain climbers from Broad Peak, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, two foreign mountain climbers, Donald Allen Bowie (USA) and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva (Finland) were part of an International Winter Expedition, attempting to summit Broad Peak, but stranded en route due to sickness.

Earlier on Feb 5, the French military conferred medals on the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who rescued a French mountaineer from the Nanga Parbat.

Special Award Ceremony was held in Rawalpindi to confer medals to the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots, who rescued a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat in 2018.

Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean Rear Admiral Didier Malterre conferred France National Defence Bronze Medal to brave pilots of Army Aviation who took part in the daring rescue operation.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, senior military officers and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation attended the ceremony.

