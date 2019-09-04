Govt decides to observe ‘Defence Day’ as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ as well

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to commemorate September 6 as “Defence Day” as well as “Kashmir Solidarity Day to observes solidarity with Kashmiris,” ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the ministry of interior, all offices throughout the country will be closed at 3:00 pm to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, to observe Solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Earlier on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a promo in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed on Friday, the September 6.

Families of the martyred personnel of armed forces of Pakistan will be honoured on Defence and Martyrs Day, Director General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Tuesday.

“Defence and Martyrs Day 6 Sep 2019. Like last year, let’s reach out to families of our shaheeds [martyrs]. Every shaheed be remembered,” the military’s media spokesperson said on Twitter.

Defence and Martyrs Day 6 Sep 2019. Like last year, let’s reach out to families of our shaheeds. Every shaheed be remembered. یوم دفاع و شہدا 6 ستمبر 2019۔ پچھلے سال کی طرح آئیں ہر شہید کے گھر چلیں۔

ہر شہید کو یاد رکھا جائے۔#آئیں_چلیں_شہید_کے_گھر#کشمیر_بنے_گا_پاکستان pic.twitter.com/Cy7iBrBp3E — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 3, 2019

