‘Who destroyed Pak economy & who is rebuilding it?’ Asad Umar on Moody’s ratings

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar says Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s outlook from negative to stable after 15 months of the PTI government.

He in a tweet said Moody’s had downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative after five years of the previous PML-N government on June 20, 2018.

“This was 2 months BEFORE PTI formed govt. After 15 months of PTI govt moody’s upgrades Pak from negative to stable. Now you decide who destroyed Pak economy & who is rebuilding it,” he said.

After 5 years of pml n govt on june 20, 2018 moody’s downgraded Pak outlook from stable to negative. This was 2 months BEFORE PTI formed govt. After 15 months of PTI govt moody’s upgrades Pak from negative to stable. Now you decide who destroyed Pak economy & who is rebuilding it — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 2, 2019

Moody’s kept Pakistan’s rating outlook unchanged to B-3. It further said the Pakistani economy is improving and the current account deficit that posed the biggest challenge to the national economy is also shrinking.

Comments

comments