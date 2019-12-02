Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Who destroyed Pak economy & who is rebuilding it?’ Asad Umar on Moody’s ratings

Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar says Moody’s upgraded Pakistan’s outlook from negative to stable after 15 months of the PTI government.

He in a tweet said Moody’s had downgraded Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative after five years of the previous PML-N government on June 20, 2018.

“This was 2 months BEFORE PTI formed govt. After 15 months of PTI govt moody’s upgrades Pak from negative to stable. Now you decide who destroyed Pak economy & who is rebuilding it,” he said.

Moody’s kept Pakistan’s rating outlook unchanged to B-3. It further said the Pakistani economy is improving and the current account deficit that posed the biggest challenge to the national economy is also shrinking.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt to facilitate youths to start their businesses: Asad Umar  

Pakistan

Moody’s showed confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies: Dr. Firdous

Business

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 40,000 points

Business

Gold prices fall by Rs150 per tola


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close