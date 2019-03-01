Olive branch: Pak-Ind Dosti bus carrying 16 passengers leaves for New Dehli

LAHORE: Pak-India Dosti bus, carrying 16 passengers, has left for New Dehli from Wagha border, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, following custom and immigration clearance at the border, passengers departed for India.

Dosti bus runs three days per week between Pakistan and India.

The departure of Dosti bus from Lahore today was another effort of Pakistan to keep the doors of peace opened.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan will also release captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman today as a goodwill gesture in order to de-escalate soaring tensions with New Delhi.

The big announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan at a joint session of parliament.

Abhinandan would be handed over at Wagah border crossing to officials of the Indian High Commission, sources said.

On Feb 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) after striking down two Indian fighter jets arrested one pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India.

Pakistan military had released a video statement of captured Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan.

“I’m wing commander Abhinandan and my service number is 27981,” the arrested Indian pilot said in his video statement.

I’m a flying pilot of the Indian air force (IAF), he continued in his statement.

The situation between the two nuclear-armed states turned hostile in a tit-for-tat airstrikes following the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

