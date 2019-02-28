Pak-Ind tension: CM KP reviews security measures

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Mehmood Khan on Thursday said Pakistan does not want war, but reserves the right to retaliate against any cross-border aggression, ARY news reported.

He was chairing an emergency meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar today to review arrangements made to counter any eventuality following the tensions with India.

The meeting briefed the KP CM that all the concerned departments are vigilant to face any situation.

“All concerned authorities are on standby, while the Pakistan Army is safeguarding the border,”

Addressing the participants of the meeting, CM Mehmood Khan warned India not to soar the tensions with Pakistan, “The nation is firmly united for a befitting response against any attack.”

Read more: Emergency declared in all hospitals of Punjab

“Pakistan desires for peace and stability in South Asia, whereas Indian side is more interested in war.”

He urged the people of the province to keep an eye on their surroundings so that enemies’ odious designs can be foiled.

Read more: Trump says hopefully India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end

The soaring tensions reached a new height between the two neighbouring countries as two fighter jets of Indian Air Force were shot down by Pakistan Air Force in bright day light on Wednesday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the military action from Pakistan was a demonstration of its defense capability as a reaction towards violation of Line of Control by Indian fighter jets on Feb 26.

Comments

comments