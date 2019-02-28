Pakistan welcomes Trump’s statement about interference to deescalate Pak-India tension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed the statement of US President Donald Trump about interference to de-escalate tension between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported.

Briefing media following the cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had decades old relations with the United States and its interference would be helpful in establishment of peace in the region.

He said President Donald Trump had decided to interfere in view of prevailing tense situation in the region.

Read More: Trump says hopefully India, Pakistan conflict coming to an end

The foreign minister said India was jeopardising the peace of the region for political objectives while Pakistan was trying its utmost for the peace in the region.

He said the BJP leaders were themselves admitting that India had violated Pakistan’s airspace for political objectives and now their party would achieve extra twenty two seats in Lok Sabha during the upcoming elections.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Saudi Arabian foreign minister was arriving in Islamabad on Thursday with an important message of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Cabinet members congratulated him and the Foreign Ministry for showing outstanding diplomacy in such a tense situation with India.

