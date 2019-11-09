Pak-Iran parliamentary group stresses need to promote bilateral trade ties

TEHRAN: Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group has urged the need for improving bilateral trade relations and impediments to this end may be removed with mutual consensus.

The desire was expressed at the delegation-level talk in Tehran on Saturday between members of the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Iranian Group was led by Ahmad Amirabadi as well as Trade Minister of Iran Reza Rehmani while Pakistan Group was headed by Syed Naveed Qamar.

They were of the view that being neighboring countries, both countries have larger opportunities for trade and commerce which would benefit two countries and Pakistani can export rice, fruits, vegetables and meat to Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam apprised the Iranian side regarding ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir especially after 5th August.

He expressed great gratitude to Iranian side for standing and supporting principles of justice in case of Kashmiris.

Earlier on June 18, a delegation of Iranian parliament led by Chairman Pakistan-Iran Friendship Group Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani had visited Commerce Ministry here.

The delegation had called on Advisor for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and discussed issues related to boosting bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan.

Commerce Advisor had urged the need of removing non-tarrif barriers to enhance bilateral trade.

