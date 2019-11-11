Web Analytics
Pak-Japan have huge potential for expanding trade ties: envoy

Trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said that Pakistan and Japan have great potential to expand bilateral trade and economic ties.

He said that both countries have more potential to enhance the current volume of trade and double the figure to exploit the resources.

The Ambassador said Japanese companies are interested to establish the industrial units of auto parts in Pakistan to provide opportunity to the local people, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the Japan International Cooperation Agency is already working on potential agro-based regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Hazara, Swat, and Chitral as in Gilgit-Baltistan for promoting innovation and value addition culture in these areas.

He said Japanese companies were interested to establish the industrial units of auto parts in Pakistan for bringing investment to provide an opportunity to the local people.

He further said that Japanese firms directly invested in the production in Pakistan and Suzuki of Japan is engaged in producing cars in Pakistan.

