Pak-Japan sign MoC on training programme to export manpower to Japan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to export manpower to Japan, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) between the government of Pakistan and government of Japan was signed in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Special Secretary Asia Pacific Imtiaz Ahmad signed the MoC from Pakistani side. This is first institutional arrangement between Pakistan and Japan which will open up Japanese market for Pakistani workers, said a press release.

The objectives and purpose of the Technical Intern Training Programme were to transfer skills, technologies, or knowledge accumulated in Japan to develop other regions and to promote international cooperation by contributing to the development of human resources who can play roles in the economic development of those developing regions, said the PR.

This memorandum will play a vital role in contributing to the human resource development, development of the economy of Pakistan, as well as promote bilateral cooperation, it said adding that the cooperation under this memorandum would continue for a period of five years from the date of the commencement of this MoC and will be extended automatically for additional five years.

