Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pak Navy releases song of ‘Aman-2021 multi-national naval exercise’

Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has released a special song in connection with the multinational naval exercise Aman 2021.

The song ‘Call of Peace’ is a fantastic amalgamation of Urdu and English languages.

 According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the song gives a message to the peace-loving nations to get united on one platform for the joint cause of peace.

The song while welcoming the world countries for joining the Aman Exercise accentuates the resolve of the Pakistan Navy for the promotion of peace.

Exercise AMAN, with the slogan ‘Together for Peace’ is being conducted on regular basis by Pakistan Navy biennially to project soft image of Pakistan.

The Exercise contributes towards regional peace and stability, resolve against terrorism in maritime domain, collaboration to maintain safe and sustainable maritime realm and above all enhance interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM summons PTI parliamentary board’s session ahead of Senate elections

Pakistan

Nawaz, Fazl discuss long march, Senate elections

Pakistan

Ensure sale of food items at official rates, PM Imran tells provinces

Pakistan

SEPA submits report on deaths after toxic gas spread in Keamari


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close