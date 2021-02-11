Pak Navy releases song of ‘Aman-2021 multi-national naval exercise’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has released a special song in connection with the multinational naval exercise Aman 2021.

The song ‘Call of Peace’ is a fantastic amalgamation of Urdu and English languages.

#PakNavy released a song #CallofPeace on special occasion of Multinational Naval #ExerciseAMAN2021. Song carries powerful msg of peace & resolve 4 collaborative approach. Around 45 countries are participating in AMAN-21 under the slogan #TogetherforPeacehttps://t.co/YC98LYuurA pic.twitter.com/uwSVAwpdf0 — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) February 11, 2021

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the song gives a message to the peace-loving nations to get united on one platform for the joint cause of peace.

The song while welcoming the world countries for joining the Aman Exercise accentuates the resolve of the Pakistan Navy for the promotion of peace.

Exercise AMAN, with the slogan ‘Together for Peace’ is being conducted on regular basis by Pakistan Navy biennially to project soft image of Pakistan.

The Exercise contributes towards regional peace and stability, resolve against terrorism in maritime domain, collaboration to maintain safe and sustainable maritime realm and above all enhance interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies.

Comments

comments