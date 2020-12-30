ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted a successful demonstration of surface-to-air missile fire.

The missiles successfully hit their targets, according to a spokesperson for the navy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the demonstration of the missile firing.

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief said the excellent demonstration of the missile firing speaks of Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities and war preparations.

He expressed satisfaction over Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness.

Admiral Niazi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to give a befitting response to any aggression. He said the jawans and officers of Pakistan Navy are ever ready to defend maritime boundaries of the country and the naval installations.

