Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company chairman calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company and member of the ruling family of state of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J. Al Thani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Acknowledging the positive trajectory of the Islamabad-Doha relationship, the army chief appreciated Qatar’s support to Pakistan in various domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and expressed the desire for enhanced bilateral collaboration.

