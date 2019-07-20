Pak serviceman martyred, four civilian injured in Indian shelling along LoC

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while four civilians, two girls among them, got injured as Indian army fired rockets and mortar shells from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using rockets and mortars in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along Line of Control (LOC) targeting civilian population and Army posts,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As a result, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi embraced martyrdom while four civilians, including two girls, got injured.

The military’s media wing said the Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire. “Post heavily damaged causing casualties,” it added

Earlier, on July 3, at least five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and one was injured in an explosion near the LoC.

“The incident is evidence of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” ISPR said in a statement.

