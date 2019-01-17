Pak, US stress the need of ‘intra-Afghan’ dialogue for peace in country

ISLAMABAD: The visiting US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, to discuss progress on the Afghan peace process, at a delegation level meeting in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to Foreign Office, Ambassador Khalilzad was accompanied by an interagency delegation representing Departments of Defence, State and National Security Council while the Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was assisted by senior officials from Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Defence.

Mr Khalilzad lauded Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating direct talks between Taliban and the United States in Abu Dhabi last month.

Expressing her views on the occasion, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate Afghan reconciliation process for enduring peace and the stability in the region.

“Taking the Afghan peace process forward remains a shared responsibility”, she contented.

Both the sides agreed that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to agree upon the contours of a future Afghan policy so that the country becomes stable and prosperous and at peace with its neighbors.

Ambassador Khalilzad is due to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tomorrow.

