Pak, US close to seeking political solution to Afghan conflict: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and the United States share a common goal to establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan, which could not be achieved through military might.

In his Twitter post, the minister said “Pakistan has always sought a political solution and together we [Pakistan & the US] are closer to that goal today than ever before.”

In another tweet, Qureshi said Pakistan and the United States have initiated a new chapter in bilateral relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit. Meanwhile, he appreciated the efforts of all members of the Foreign Office and friends in Washington for successfully bringing about a genuine reset in the Pak-US ties.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia could lead towards the Muslim renaissance and unite the Muslim world.

In a series of tweets on the joint press conference of visiting Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “he is privileged to be part of the ministerial meeting of the three countries on the sidelines of OIC’s Makkah Summit. ”

He said this important trilateral initiative will go a long way in fostering unity, cooperation and development across the Muslim world.

