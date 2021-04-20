ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 137 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,453, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 137 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,445 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 766,882 as 5,445 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

Statistics 20 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 68,002

Positive Cases: 5445

Positivity % : 8.00%

Deaths : 137 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 19, 2021

As many as 68,002 samples were tested, out of which 5,152 turned out to be positive with an 8 per cent positivity rate.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 667,131, while 4,494 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals.

Read more: Pakistan bans incoming passengers from India over COVID variant concerns

Punjab remains the worst coronavirus-hit province with 273,566 cases of pandemic reported so far. Sindh follows second with 273,466.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,309 have been reported so far as per the COVID national dashboard, 21,000 in Balochistan, 70,609 in Islamabad, 15,741 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,191 cases have been reported in Gilgit Baltistan so far.

Comments

comments