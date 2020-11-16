Pakistan records 2,128 fresh coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the country as 2,128 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 359,032.

The number of active cases has soared to 28,048. 19 more people succumbed to the disease over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,160.

A total of 29,511 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 323,824 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 4,950,561 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 155,680 cases, Punjab 110,450, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42,370, Balochistan 16,407, Islamabad 24,218, Gilgit Baltistan 4,452, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5,455.

Read more: Coronavirus emerged in Italy earlier than thought, Italian study shows

Global coronavirus cases

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the globe with 665, 073 new cases emerging in the world, taking the tally to over 53.3 million.

With 9,345 new deaths, the total number of fatalities from the pandemic around the globe has risen to over 1,303,629.

The virus is surging in many regions and countries which had apparent success in suppressing first wave of the outbreaks but are witnessing a rise in infections again.

Comments

comments