Pakistan records 39 COVID-related deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 39 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,205, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 39 more lives and 1,780 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 17,352 and the positivity rate stands at 4.57 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,038 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,595 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 590,508.

A total of 38,887 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 559,248 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,212,480 samples have been tested thus far.

