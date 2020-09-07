Pakistan reports 394 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 394 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 298,903, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), three patients lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. The number of total fatalities has reached to 6,542.

As many as 286,016 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 6,542. 20,980 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 394 turned out to be positive.

1,050 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 87 of whom are on ventilators.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 130,671 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab 97,226, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,625, Balochistan 13,292, Islamabad 15,750, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,331 and Gilgit Baltistan 3,008.

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.

There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626.

The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday as the second most affected country by total infections and will be behind only the United States, which has 6.4 million cases and nearly 193,000 deaths.

