Pakistan reports 404 new coronavirus cases, six die in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 404 new coronavirus cases and loss of six lives during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6,389, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 404 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 302,424.

As many as 290,261 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,774. 27,277 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 404 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 2.9 million tests have been conducted across the country. At present, 1,011 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 98 are on ventilators.

On Monday, nine doctors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore contracted novel coronavirs.

As per details, Dr Muhammad Umer, Dr Ahmed Zaman, Dr Arsalan, Dr Haider, Dr Naeem Haider, Dr Waqar Ahmed, Dr Sharjeel, Dr Hassan, Dr Maria Yasmeen and Abdul Hanan had been tested positive for the coronavirus.

The aforesaid doctors have quarantined themselves at their houses. It may be noted that five coronavirus patients are currently under treatment at the Shaikh Zayed Hosptial.

