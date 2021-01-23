Pakistan reports 43 more coronavirus deaths, 1,927 new infections

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 11,247, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives and 1,927 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,737 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in a day and 2,283 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 35,063.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 530,818.

Read more: China to gift 0.5mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan by Jan 31: FM Qureshi

A total of 40,403 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 484,508 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,602,380 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments