Pakistan reports 46 new coronavirus deaths, tally rises to 985

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 46 more deaths from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 985, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,932 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 45,898.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 16,685 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 17,947 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 414,254 coronavirus tests and 13,962 in last 24 hours. 13,101 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 31,812 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Global coronavirus death toll

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus has risen to over 324,000 while more than 4.98 million confirmed cases have been reported across the world.

The United States has the highest death toll of 93,501 followed by Britain with 35,341 and Italy with 32,169.

Over 1.95 people so far have recovered from the infection.

