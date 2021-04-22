Pakistan records 5,857 fresh COVID infections, 98 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 98 more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 16,698, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 98 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,857 new cases were reported during the said period.

Statistics 22 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,591

Positive Cases: 5857

Positivity % : 10.16%

Deaths : 98 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 21, 2021

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 778,238 as 5,857 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

As many as 57,591 samples were tested, out of which nearly 6,000 turned out to be positive with 10.16 per cent positivity rate.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 676,605, while 4,593 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals.

Read more: Govt to announce new restrictions on Friday as Covid-19 situation worsens

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had suggested more restrictions to control the worsening situation of the COVID-19 in the country.

“We will have to increase the restrictions. If we do not contain the rapid spread of pandemic, we will have no option but to impose a complete lockdown in the big cities,” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had said after chairing the meeting of NCOC.

