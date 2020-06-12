Pakistan reports record 6,397 new coronavirus cases, tally soars to 125,933

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 125,933 with 40,247 patients having cured of the disease and 2,463 virus-related deaths, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 47,382 cases have been detected in Punjab, 46,828 in Sindh, 15,787 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,673 in Balochistan, 6,699 in Islamabad, 534 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,030 in Gilgit Baltistan,

With record 107 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,463 so far.

A total of 6,397 new cases were detected when 28,247 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 40,247. So far, 809,169 tests have been conducted across the country.

Earlier, on June 10, Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza had said the government is pursuing a holistic strategy to combat coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday with reference to the WHO letter, he said: “We have made the best sovereign decisions in the best interest of our people. He said we have to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods.”

