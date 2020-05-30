Pakistan registers record 78 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,395, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the virus was confirmed in 2,429 people during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 66,457.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 445 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 439 in Punjab, 427 in Sindh, 46 in Balochistan, 23 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

24,131 people have been recovered from the virus so far while 40,931 are still under treatment. Pakistan has so far conducted 532,037 coronavirus tests and 12,020 in last 24 hours.

Coronavirus global death toll

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 6-million mark taking positive patients toll to 6,026,375 with 3,66,418 deaths while 2,656,144 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,793,530 including 104,542 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 4,68,338 including 27,944 deaths and Russia with 3,87,623 cases including 4,374 deaths.

