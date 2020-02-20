Web Analytics
Pakistan hosts 9th meeting of SCO defence and security experts: ISPR

Pakistan 9th meeting SCO defence security ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The 9th meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence and security experts was hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad from February 19-20, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

A statement of ISPR spokesperson said that Pakistan has hosted a meeting of SCO Expert Working Group on defence and security in Islamabad which was attended by eight countries including its permanent members including China, Russia and India.

The member states held discussions over different aspects to further enhance defence cooperations including joint training and military drills.

The statement read that the participants of the meeting appreciated Pakistan for hosting the meeting.

