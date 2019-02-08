Pakistan a democratic country, fighting a war for peace: FM Qureshi

MANCHESTER: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan was a democratic country and it was fighting a war for peace, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan is playing a crucial role in Afghanistan peace process. We have helped the neighbouring country in the past and will do so in the future as well,” Mehmood Qureshi said while talking to media persons in Manchester, England.

He clarified that Pakistan would not act upon any other country’s policy. He said terrorism had inflicted humungous loss to the country.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and was not in a hurry to repatriate Afghan refugees.

To a query, he said Pakistan had urged Afghan leadership to pay attention to the issues of their own country rather than making statements against others.

To a query about the arrested Indian spy agent, he said, “Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from our land. Pakistan has presented Kulbhushan case in the international court in a befitting manner and will win it on the basis of solid evidence.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to hold talks with India to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir dispute, through peaceful means.

He said Pakistan had invited India to sit on the negotiating table for dialogue but New Delhi did not seem ready for it.

The foreign minister said India was committing gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the reports of UN Human Rights Office and British Parliament’s All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir had also acknowledged the atrocities being committed by Indian forces against innocent civilians in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said even the sane voices from within India were talking about the way New Delhi was losing Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved through a UN brokered plebiscite as promised by India and the United Nations and Kashmiri people should be given the right to decide their fate according to their own will.

