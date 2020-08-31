Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases below 9,000 as more recuperate

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases are on the decline in Pakistan as 213 new infections were detected across the country over the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of cases to 295,849.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), six more people succumbed to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the death toll from the virus to 6,294.

Read More: India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases

The number of active coronavirus cases has gone down to 8,873 as 280,682 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease. As many as 18,017 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, bringing the number of tests conducted so far to more than 2.6 million.

On Aug 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed satisfaction on efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and rehabilitation of those infected with the virus.

Read More: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million

Chairing a meeting of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad, he acknowledged the effective coordination among the medical staff and their devised strategies that made sure the recovery in the number of cases and helped minimise the spread.

The PM also lauded law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and provincial governments, alongside the relevant authorities for making joint efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic and steered Pakistan out of its dangers.

Comments

comments