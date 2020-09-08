ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 299,233.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), five more people succumbed to the deadly virus during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,350.

Read More: Educational institutions to reopen in phases starting Sept 15: Shafqat Mehmood

As many as 286,157 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 6,726. 23,521 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 330 turned out to be positive.

1,047 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 93 of whom are ventilators.

Read More: India overtakes Brazil as country second-worst hit by COVID-19

Yesterday, the government decided to reopen educational institutions across the country in phases starting September 15 with universities and colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

The phase-wise reopening of the education centres, that were shut down following the COVID-19 breakout in March, will commence from next week and all the classes above nine will resume formal education with set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.

Comments

comments