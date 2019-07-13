WASHINGTON: China, Russia and the United States jointly welcomed Pakistan to a four-party consultation process and believed that Islamabad can play an important role in facilitating peace in Afghanistan, said a joint statement issued in Washington by Department of States.

“Pakistan appreciated the constructive efforts by the China-Russia-US trilateral consultation on the Afghan peace process,” it added.

The four countries highlighted the importance of the trilateral consensus on the Afghan peace process reached in Moscow on April 25, 2019, and also welcomed intra-Afghan meetings held in Doha.

“They re-affirmed negotiations should be “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” and further agreed that these negotiations should produce a peace framework as soon as possible. This framework should guarantee the orderly and responsible transition of the security situation and detail an agreement on a future inclusive political arrangement acceptable to all Afghans,” the statement read.

The four countries “encouraged all parties to take steps to reduce violence leading to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire that starts with intra-Afghan negotiations.”

“The four sides agreed to maintain the momentum of consultation,” and also decided to invite other important and relevant stakeholders to join on the basis of the trilateral consensus agreed on April 25, 2019, in Moscow.

The statement added that “This broader group will meet when intra-Afghan negotiations start. The date and venue for the next consultation will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.”

