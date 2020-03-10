Chaman border closed for seven more days, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday extended the closure of Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for next seven days amid coronavirus fears, ARY News reported.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Frontier Corps Balochistan.

The decision has been taken to put in place additional necessary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus on both sides of the border.

The border with Iran, which was closed for the last 16 days, has been partially opened today.

It must be noted that trade activities partially resumed at the Pakistan-Iran border on Saturday after two weeks amid the coronavirus fears.

Pakistan had closed its border with Iran at Taftan after more than 120 people were killed and more than 4,500 infected with the novel coronavirus in the neighbouring country.

According to reports, there are 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan after nine new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Karachi on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 13 in Sindh.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said five of the eight people who tested positive for the disease had flown back from Syria via Doha while the rest had returned from London via Dubai.

Thus far, 16 people have been tested positive for the virus in the country.

Comments

comments