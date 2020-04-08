Pakistan-Afghanistan border to be opened thrice in one week: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Wednesday that Chaman-Torkham border will be opened for three days in a week, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be opened for alternative days in a week from April 10 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. During the days, cargo supplies will be continued to Afghanistan, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan decided to extend closure of borders for two more week due to coronavirus pandemic, however, Chaman-Torkham border will remain opened until Thursday (tomorrow) over the request of Afghanistan.

The decision was taken in the latest session of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review measures for curbing spread of COVID-19.

Special Assistant to the PM on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf said in a statement that it had been decided to close borders till April 11. However, the closure has been extended for two more week, he added.

“Chaman-Torkham border will remain opened till tomorrow over request of Afghanistan. Moreover, Pakistan has granted permission to Afghan citizens stranded to move to Afghanistan on humanitarian ground. The federal government has also allowed sending specific food items to Afghanistan,” said Yusuf.

“It is our national responsibility to bring back Pakistanis. However, flight operation will remain shut till April 11 and stranded Pakistanis were being taken to home through special flights,” added SAPM.

Earlier on March 27, the federal government had decided to keep Pakistan’s western and Indian borders closed for another two weeks as part of precautions to stem the novel coronavirus.

Comments

comments