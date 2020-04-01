Pakistan welcomes formation of negotiation team in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed Afghanistan’s announcement to form a negotiation team to hold intra-Afghan dialogue process, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The FO spokesperson said, “Pakistan welcomes the recent announcement by Afghan leadership on formation of negotiation team, which should pave the way towards the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations process.”

“Pakistan believes it is an important step reflecting commitment of the leadership to according priority to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

The spokesperson added that the US-Taliban peace agreement has provided a historic opportunity to establish durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, which can be realized by resolving differences, eschewing recrimination, working constructively together, and cooperating in the supreme interest of the country.

Aisha Farooqui said, “We hope that all concerned parties will pursue reduction in violence as a common cause in its earnest.”

“Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbors,” she added.

