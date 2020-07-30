Pakistan against arms race in region, says FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the international community to dissuade India from its disproportionate arms build-up which could lead to an arms race in South Asia.

Addressing weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the world is already a witness to the bellicose and irresponsible rhetoric by the BJP Government in pursuit of a revisionist agenda in the neighbourhood.

Reacting to the reports of recent acquisition of Rafale jets by Indian Air Force, the Spokesperson said India continues to amass military capabilities beyond its genuine security requirement.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the risks of massive Indian arms buildup as well as their offensive security doctrine and force postures, which are adversely affecting strategic stability in South Asia.

She said this arms buildup is being aided and abetted through a policy of exemptions, waivers and supply of advanced equipment, technology and weapons for narrow commercial interests.

On Pakistan’s part, she said, we remain open to consideration of measures for crisis management, risk reduction, and strategic restraint.

While remaining opposed to any arms race in South Asia, she said Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to these developments and remains confident of its ability to thwart any ill-considered act of aggression.

The FO Spokesperson strongly condemned restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar represents complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said it is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion.

She urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organizations to take notice of glaring denial of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions.

Commenting on ceasefire offer by Taliban in Afghanistan during Eid, Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan welcomes all steps for promoting peace in the neighboring country according to Doha Agreement.

Replying a question about COVID-19, she said that cases in Pakistan are signific

