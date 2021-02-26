Pakistan Air Force celebrates ‘Surprise Day’  

ISLAMABAD: In order to pay tribute to valiant Shaheens’ for their brave defence of the motherland while retaliating to Indian air force violation of its sovereign territories on 27th of February, 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is celebrating Surprise Day on Saturday in connection with the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the celebration ceremony of Surprise Day will be held at PAF Headquarters in Islamabad. It is pertinent to mention here that Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan’s airspace that had merely harmed a few trees and a wild crow.

The PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the line of control.

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Modi government’s sabre-rattling after a suicide attack on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in a dangerous escalation between two nuclear-armed countries in South Asia in February last year.

