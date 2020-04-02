Pakistan allows chartered flight for transporting US, British diplomats

KARACHI: Pakistani authorities have granted permission to operate a chartered flight on the request of US Embassy to transport US citizens, American and British diplomats, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has released an advisory for the special plane of US Embassy which will land in Karachi and Islamabad to transport 135 persons including US and British diplomats.

Three British diplomats will also depart from Pakistan through the chartered flight.

According to the advisory, no one will be allowed to enter the terminal’s buildings of the airports in Karachi and Islamabad to see off the passengers except diplomatic staff members.

The aviation authority also permitted the diplomatic staff to establish a separate counter to assist the departing passengers. Upon arrival of the special plane, no one including crew members will not be allowed to come out of the chartered flight.

Sources said that the US citizens will depart to Islamabad first before leaving for Chicago.

CAA has also finalised special arrangements for the departure of the US citizens and diplomats. The airport manager has summoned the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Customs and others for assisting the foreigners.

