Pakistan Army assisting civil administration in containment efforts of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army is assisting civil administration to contain spread of COVID-19 across the country, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

Troops are busy in relief efforts and distribution of more than 350000 Army assistance packages.

According Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army troops distributed Army assistance packages which were purchased through contributions of Army’s announced salary donation for COVID-19.

The packages are being distributed among daily wagers, handicapped, labourers, widows & needy people including far flung areas of all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases rise to 14,885

With confirmation of 806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the number of total confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 14,885.

According to National command and Operation Centre, 11,133 people are still under treatment from which 111 are said to be critical, while 3,425 patients have recovered so far.

With 26 more deaths in last 24 hours, the number of total coronavirus fatalities now stand at 327.

According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 5,827 cases in Punjab, 5,291 in Sindh, 2,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915 in Balochistan, 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 297 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

The country has conducted 165911 tests so far to detect the virus.

Comments

comments