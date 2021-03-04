Pakistan Army conducts ‘Zarb-e-Hadeed’ drills in Bahwalpur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Annual collective training Zarb-e-Hadeed exercise underway in Bahawalpur, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the corps-level exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness and synergy amongst various components of forces. Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practicing drills and procedures as part of the training.

The exercise areas cover a vast expanse of desert and plains where the participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment.

The participating units displayed high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat and firepower demonstration phases of the exercise.

Earlier in the month of February, Pakistan Army troops took part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, troops of the Karachi Corps practicipated tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert.

